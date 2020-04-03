MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wisconsin man whose distracted driving caused a crash that killed a pregnant mother in 2016 has pleaded not guilty of speeding in March.
Wisconsin court records show that Drew Tyler Fleming was charged in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on March 2. The complaint cited him with speeding more than 45 miles per hour over the 55 mile-per-hour speed limit. On March 16, Fleming entered a plea of not guilty.
Megan Goeltz died in a 2016 crash while sitting idle at a stop sign in Washington County. The driver, Fleming, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, and was sentenced to six months behind bars. He was also ordered to spend 20 hours sharing his story and talking about distracted driving.
Goeltz was pregnant at the time of the crash, and the mother of a young girl.
Although Fleming mentioned being on his phone, prosecutors at the time said they couldn’t find data down to the exact moment to charge him with distracted driving. The victim’s father was one of those who fought for stricter hands-free laws in Minnesota.
