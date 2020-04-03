MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a cockfighting ring was discovered at a residence Thursday evening. Now, one man is in jail while several others may face charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, a concerned citizen reported a possible cockfighting ring occurring on the 11000 block of St. Croix Trail in Sunrise Township.
Deputies responded and, upon arrival, located an active cockfighting event occurring on the property. While deputies were speaking with the homeowner and attempting to identify everyone involved, a 39-year-old Maplewood man got into a vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed.
A pursuing deputy executed a successful PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle and the man was taken into custody. He’s being held in the Chisago County Jail and has pending charges.
Nine others, with ages ranging from 26 years old to 47 years old, may face animal fighting charges.
Authorities say that minor damage was sustained to the deputy’s squad vehicle and the fleeing vehicle during the pursuit.
