MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office seized 110 grams of methamphetamine, along with ecstasy pills, after a traffic stop on Thursday.

Law enforcement says the traffic stop happened in the town of Dunn. Based on information gathered during the stop, one man was arrested and a search warrant was executed in the town of Boyceville. The Boyceville Police Department and West Central Drug Task Force assisted in the search, and the drugs were found.

(credit: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office)

Now the man will be charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia

WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

