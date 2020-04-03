Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office seized 110 grams of methamphetamine, along with ecstasy pills, after a traffic stop on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office seized 110 grams of methamphetamine, along with ecstasy pills, after a traffic stop on Thursday.
Law enforcement says the traffic stop happened in the town of Dunn. Based on information gathered during the stop, one man was arrested and a search warrant was executed in the town of Boyceville. The Boyceville Police Department and West Central Drug Task Force assisted in the search, and the drugs were found.
Now the man will be charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of drug paraphernalia
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.