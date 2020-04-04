



On Friday, the CDC recommended everyone wears fabric face masks in public settings, especially grocery stores and pharmacies, where significant community-based transmission can occur.

The U.S. Surgeon General posted this video about how to make your own fabric mask using household items and no sewing is required:

“I endorse it. Anything that can prevent the spreading of the virus is a good thing,” Brad Johnson said, who wore his face mask for the first time grocery shopping at the Whole Foods on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.

He noticed a lot of people were wearing masks inside and said the organic grocer is getting stricter on store capacity.

“Whole Foods is very good, they’re counting people going in and they only allow 60 people in the store,” Johnson said.

Masks were also a common sight at the Lunds & Byerlys in Downtown Minneapolis.

Brent Lindner and his partner wore Monster Dash 5K neck gators as a precaution while shopping.

“Better safe than sorry,” Lindner said.

Joseph Kaplan, the manager of The Naughty Greek in St. Paul, made PPE part of their uniform for their curb side take out and delivery.

“They’ve been kind of talking about it for the past week or so a couple days ago we decided it would be a good idea to have masks,” Kaplan said. “Between every exchange, I always change my gloves.”

There were not as many people wearing masks around the Minneapolis lakes, but the CDC’s recommendation was not intended for outdoor exercise as long as you’re social distancing. The CDC encourages people to only wear fabric masks and save the N95 and surgical masks for healthcare workers.

For more information visit the CDC website.