MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With all of the cancellations lately due to COVID-19, Minnesotans might be wondering if the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together is still going to happen at the end of August.
As of right now, the answer is yes. But there are still some uncertainties.
The Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a statement on Thursday, “planning and preparations will continue for the 2020 Minnesota State Fair.”
Hammer said in order to put on an event such great in size, it requires year-round efforts from the state fair’s team. And those efforts must continue if they are to present the type of event that Minnesotans “expect and deserve,” by the end of August.
Hammer said they will do what’s right for Minnesota in accordance to following the directives of state and national health agencies.
“Despite the uncertainties of the day, we remain hopeful that we can all celebrate the end of summer in our usual Great Minnesota Get-Together style,” Hammer said in a statement.
As of right now, based on CDC guidelines, all events taking place on the fairground through May 10 have been canceled. But the Minnesota State Fairgrounds are open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic, and is accessible from Gate 5 at Snelling Avenue and Midway Parkway.
As the situation progresses, the Minnesota State Fair will make updates on their website.
