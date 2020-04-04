COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Saturday, April 4, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 865, with more than 25,423 people tested since the outbreak began.

Still, experts caution that the true number of people who’ve contracted the virus is likely much higher, as testing has been limited.

Of those currently battling COVID-19, 95 are in the hospital and 42 patients are in intensive care beds.

Two more people have also died.

On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be in isolation is now 440, health officials say.

Starting Saturday, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases will be identified. Previously, health officials said it would not release that sensitive data as it could be in violation of state and federal privacy laws.

At 11 a.m., the state released the following information:

Long-term Care Facilities with Outbreaks, by County

An outbreak is defined as 1 or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed.

County Facility
Anoka Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center
Clay Eventide Lutheran Home
Crow Wing Minnesota Teen Challenge
Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul
Dakota Inverwood Senior Living
Faribault Friendship Court
Freeborn Fountain Centers
Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main
Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc
Hennepin Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington
Hennepin Shalom Home West
Hennepin Sunrise of Edina
Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka
Hennepin The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center
Hennepin The Villa at Bryn Mawr
Hennepin The Waters of Edina
Hennepin Vernon Terrace
Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center
Martin Temperance Lake Ridge
Olmsted Rochester East Health Services
Olmsted Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC
Ramsey Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills
Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC
Ramsey The Waters of White Bear Lake
St. Louis Superior View Apartments
Washington Saint Therese of Woodbury
Washington Stonecrest
Washington The Encore at Mahtomedi
Washington The Gables of Boutwells Landing
Wilkin St. Francis Home
Winona Sauer Health Care

 

