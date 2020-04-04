MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health says that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 865, with more than 25,423 people tested since the outbreak began.
Still, experts caution that the true number of people who’ve contracted the virus is likely much higher, as testing has been limited.
Of those currently battling COVID-19, 95 are in the hospital and 42 patients are in intensive care beds.
Two more people have also died.
On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be in isolation is now 440, health officials say.
Starting Saturday, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases will be identified. Previously, health officials said it would not release that sensitive data as it could be in violation of state and federal privacy laws.
At 11 a.m., the state released the following information:
Long-term Care Facilities with Outbreaks, by County
An outbreak is defined as 1 or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed.
|County
|Facility
|Anoka
|Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center
|Clay
|Eventide Lutheran Home
|Crow Wing
|Minnesota Teen Challenge
|Dakota
|Brookdale West St. Paul
|Dakota
|Inverwood Senior Living
|Faribault
|Friendship Court
|Freeborn
|Fountain Centers
|Hennepin
|Catholic Eldercare on Main
|Hennepin
|Heritage of Edina Inc
|Hennepin
|Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington
|Hennepin
|Shalom Home West
|Hennepin
|Sunrise of Edina
|Hennepin
|The Glenn Minnetonka
|Hennepin
|The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center
|Hennepin
|The Villa at Bryn Mawr
|Hennepin
|The Waters of Edina
|Hennepin
|Vernon Terrace
|Hennepin
|Walker Methodist Health Center
|Martin
|Temperance Lake Ridge
|Olmsted
|Rochester East Health Services
|Olmsted
|Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
|Ramsey
|Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC
|Ramsey
|Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills
|Ramsey
|The Estates at Roseville LLC
|Ramsey
|The Waters of White Bear Lake
|St. Louis
|Superior View Apartments
|Washington
|Saint Therese of Woodbury
|Washington
|Stonecrest
|Washington
|The Encore at Mahtomedi
|Washington
|The Gables of Boutwells Landing
|Wilkin
|St. Francis Home
|Winona
|Sauer Health Care
