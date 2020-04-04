



The Minnesota Department of Health says that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 865, with more than 25,423 people tested since the outbreak began.

Still, experts caution that the true number of people who’ve contracted the virus is likely much higher, as testing has been limited.

Of those currently battling COVID-19, 95 are in the hospital and 42 patients are in intensive care beds.

Two more people have also died.

Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota

On the other hand, the number of people who no longer need to be in isolation is now 440, health officials say.

Starting Saturday, long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases will be identified. Previously, health officials said it would not release that sensitive data as it could be in violation of state and federal privacy laws.

At 11 a.m., the state released the following information:

Long-term Care Facilities with Outbreaks, by County

An outbreak is defined as 1 or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Only facilities with 10 or more residents are listed.

County Facility Anoka Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center Clay Eventide Lutheran Home Crow Wing Minnesota Teen Challenge Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul Dakota Inverwood Senior Living Faribault Friendship Court Freeborn Fountain Centers Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc Hennepin Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington Hennepin Shalom Home West Hennepin Sunrise of Edina Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka Hennepin The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center Hennepin The Villa at Bryn Mawr Hennepin The Waters of Edina Hennepin Vernon Terrace Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center Martin Temperance Lake Ridge Olmsted Rochester East Health Services Olmsted Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville LLC Ramsey Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC Ramsey The Waters of White Bear Lake St. Louis Superior View Apartments Washington Saint Therese of Woodbury Washington Stonecrest Washington The Encore at Mahtomedi Washington The Gables of Boutwells Landing Wilkin St. Francis Home Winona Sauer Health Care

For more coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, follow the daily briefing updates on Pat Kessler’s Twitter page.