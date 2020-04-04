Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health plans to begin releasing the names and locations of long-term care facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19 soon.
Here are all of the the latest updates in the coronavirus pandemic:
- 9 a.m.: There are now more than 278,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States.
- 8:10 a.m.: Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith joined a group urging the Presidential administration to “ensure the continuity of food supply by supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- 5 a.m.: New road closures went into effect for Cedar Lake Parkway and Lake of the Isles Parkway — along with an extension of a closure enacted last week on West River Parkway — joining closures already in place for Lake Harriet Parkway, Lake Nokomis Parkway and Main Street SE.
