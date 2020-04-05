Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late Saturday night, police were called to a scene in St. Paul on a report of a shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Late Saturday night, police were called to a scene in St. Paul on a report of a shooting.
St. Paul police arrived to the 700 block of E. 5th Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.
There had been a large gathering at the home, they learned, where multiple people burst into an argument on the front lawn. This argument then led to shots being fired.
Though no one was injured, bullets flew through a nearby home.
The shooting remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.