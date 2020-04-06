MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced the launch of a discrimination helpline on Monday, amid rising reports of prejudice directed towards the Asian American community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alvin Moua and Vanishia Yang were among the victims of the recent racism, when someone left a racist note on their door about two weeks ago.
Now a toll-free helpline — at 1-833-454-0148 — will allow victims to report the incidents to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
The call line will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Minnesotans are resilient people who support their neighbors when the going gets tough,” Governor Walz told the media. “As Asian Americans in Minnesota report heightened cases of discrimination amid COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither do we.”
You can also click here to submit a form online. Translation/interpretation services are available.
“There’s a distinct pattern in our nation’s history of increased discrimination during uncertain and trying times, of needing someone to blame,” Lt. Governor Flanagan told the media. “This is unacceptable and, as Minnesotans, we must work to break this cycle.”
As always, if you fear for your safety, you should call 911 immediately.
