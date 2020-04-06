MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nice Ride is offering critical health care workers a free 30-day membership while they battle on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minneapolis bikeshare service made the announcement Monday, when the classic green bikes were slated to return to city streets.
Health care workers can sign up for the free membership through their employer. Interested employers can email herobikes@lyft.com to learn how to get their workers the month-long memberships.
Nice Ride, which is operated by the rideshare company Lyft, says that in response to pandemic it has “aggressively increased” its cleaning protocols.
While the classic green bikes will be placed in docks Monday, the black ebikes will not appear until later in the season. The blue dockless bikes will not be available this year.
You must log in to post a comment.