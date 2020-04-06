MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fire department of a town in southeastern Minnesota has decided to “temporarily suspend EMS in its first response area” due to a shortage of personal protective equipment for its workers, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Local authorities say the equipment is being “triaged to hospitals and ambulance services” at this time. They hope to resume full services as soon as possible.
In the meantime, they’re telling residents not to panic.
In an emergency, the area will still dispatch an ambulance, police officer, or fire crew in response to fires, car crashes and other rescue missions.
Stewartville Fire and Rescue says the decision was made with guidance from the Southeast Minnesota Emergency Medical Services consortium, Minnesota Emergency Services Regulatory Board, Stewartville City Administration and Fire Executive Board.
You must log in to post a comment.