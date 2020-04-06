MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A task force is now in place in Minnesota to investigate and crack down on crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as price-gouging, hoarding of essential medical products, scams, and hate crimes.
In a joint statement Monday from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald, the formation of the Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team (MCAT) was announced. The task force unites local, state and federal agencies to investigate reports of pandemic-related crimes.
“Now is the time for Minnesotans to turn toward each other, not against each other,” Ellison said, in a statement. “The vast majority of people and businesses are doing that: they’re doing right by each other, their customers, and communities, and we thank them. But for those that aren’t — for those who are profiteering off the pandemic or using it as a pretext to attack other people — we’re not standing for it.”
The public is urged to report pandemic-related criminal activity to the task force by filling out this form or calling 651-296-3353.
Stay Informed: Coronavirus Latest | COVID-19 Resources | Download CBS Minnesota App | CBSN Minnesota
You must log in to post a comment.