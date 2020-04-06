MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another popular summer activity has been postponed in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.
The Twin Cities Jazz Festival was scheduled for June, but organizers reported Monday that the event is postponed indefinitely.
While the festival itself is not happening as scheduled, those working for the event say they expect to bring live streaming jazz performances from around the Twin Cities, the state of Minnesota and around the world.
“Jazz has a history of getting us through tough times like these, and jazz will get us through this pandemic. Jazz has already carried us through a depression, two World Wars and the last pandemic in 1918,” Steve Heckler, with the festival, said. “We’re not giving up on our artists and all the folks who make these free civic events happen and hope you’ll do the same by continuing your support. … Jazztisticly speaking, we’ll all get through these challenging times, so hang in there.”
