MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over the weekend, officials in Minnesota identified nursing homes where people and staff have contracted COVID-19. Meanwhile, in his state of the state address, Gov. Tim Walz said he was worried that North and South Dakota have yet to issue stay-at-home orders as the virus continues to spread. He told Minnesotans to prepare for things to get worse. “This will be like a winter we’ve never seen before,” he said.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 5:34 a.m.:The death toll in the U.S. is nearing 10,000 as public health officials say this week will be one of the toughest in many Americans’ lives.
- 2:06 a.m.: Minnesota lawmakers say they’ll convene Tuesday to pass workers’ compensation legislation.
