MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fire burned at the Ultimate Sports Bar in Waite Park on Monday.
The Waite Park City Administrator tells WCCO that it started this morning. The bar is located at 1101 Division St.
No injuries have been reported at this time, but firefighters remain at the scene as of midday.
Amid Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order, the business had been operating as a to-go restaurant from Thursday through Sunday.
A woman in St. Cloud shared footage of the response by the fire department:
