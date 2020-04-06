Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lyft and Nice Ride are launching a program to give critical healthcare workers free 30-day bikeshare memberships; starting today and continuing through May 6.
Eligible healthcare workers can sign up through their employer to access unlimited 60-minute trips on classic bikes for 30 days.
Interested healthcare companies can email here to learn how to receive free memberships for employees.
