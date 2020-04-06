COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, April 6, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lyft and Nice Ride are launching a program to give critical healthcare workers free 30-day bikeshare memberships; starting today and continuing through May 6.

Eligible healthcare workers can sign up through their employer to access unlimited 60-minute trips on classic bikes for 30 days.

Interested healthcare companies can email here to learn how to receive free memberships for employees.

Comments