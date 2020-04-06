Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office says two people are in custody after a 45-year-old man was stabbed Sunday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at around 2:03 p.m. at a rural Granite Falls residence on the 5400 block of 260th Avenue.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and then flown via helicopter to Avera Sioux Falls where his medical status is unknown.
Two people were taken into custody in connection to the incident. There’s no risk to public safety.
Details are limited. The investigation is ongoing.
