MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were arraigned in St. Louis County District Court on Monday for their alleged roles in the burglary of a home near Floodwood while the homeowners were spending the winter months out of state.
Thirty-seven-year-old Blake Heavirland has been charged with first-degree burglary.
Fifty-eight-year-old Forrest Runquist was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the home was burglarized “numerous times over a week and a half.”
Thieves took guns, an ATV, utility trailer, television sets, tools, and a “large amount of personal property and family heirlooms holding sentimental value,” according to an incident report.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the crime on March 30, after a friend of the homeowners stopped by the property to “check on things,” and discovered that it’d been burglarized.
Sheriff’s deputies say they conducted search warrants in the surrounding area on April 1, and much of the stolen property was recovered.
The sheriff says more people will likely be charged in connection to the incident. If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division in Duluth at 218-336-4350.
You must log in to post a comment.