MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The travel industry is being hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. A new survey shows when people would want to travel again.
The survey from Upgraded Points found 20% said they’d be comfortably traveling for non-essential, non-business travel again in 2021.
Thirteen percent said as soon as May this year, and another 13% said June — the rest of the people surveyed were scattered through this year.
Forty-one percent said contracting COVID-19 was their main fear, followed by spreading the virus to family and friends.
