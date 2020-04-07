MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Andover couple expecting their second child got a surprise at-home delivery — as the newest addition to their family arrived 10 days early.

John and Erin Maciej’s were able to call Anoka County Dispatch for help, but the baby arrived five minutes before paramedics made it to the house.

“It was pretty amazing,” Erin said. “I woke up at 2:30 this morning and used the bathroom, and then I was feeling kind of funny, but I didn’t think I was in labor.”

John was downstairs watching TV when things started to change for Erin upstairs.

“I called him, I said, ‘You need to come upstairs,’ and contractions are getting faster and faster,” she said.

Erin called her mom to come watch 4-year-old Aidan, so they could get to the hospital. But while they were waiting, they realized the baby had other plans.

“John then said, ‘Do I need to call 911?’ And that never crossed my mind, and I said, ‘Yeah I think you do,'” Erin said.

John says an Anoka County dispatcher kept him calm during the delivery.

“She said, ‘Well you go get some towels, get a blanket, gotta keep him warm because it sounds like Mom keeps saying, “The head’s right there, the head is right there,”‘ and she wasn’t lying,” John said. “And it wasn’t very long after … it seemed like just a short few minutes and he came right out.”

Waylon George was born at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday morning, weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

“We were right by the entry way so he grabbed a shoe lace out of his tennis shoe and tied the umbilical cord,” she said.

Aidan never woke up while his parents brought his baby brother into the world.

“We had a baby right outside of Aidan’s bedroom door,” John said. “Everybody was happy, calm and collected, and it was actually a fairly pleasant process.”

Paramedics arrived just minutes after to meet the new addition to the family.

“This is really the rainbow in the storm” Erin said.

Erin and baby Waylon are well, getting some much needed rest at a hospital in Maple Grove. And Aidan is anxiously waiting to meet his new little brother.