MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 1,000 people in Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
Health officials announced the state broke the milestone Tuesday, when the total number of cases in Minnesota hit 1,069, up 83 from Monday. This was the largest single-day jump in confirmed cases yet in Minnesota.
Meanwhile, four more people have died from the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 34.
So far, nearly 30,000 people in Minnesota have been tested for the novel coronavirus. Still, experts have warned that the true number of total cases in the state is likely much higher.
Of those who’ve tested positive and are battling the disease, 120 are still in the hospital, with 64 in intensive care beds — this number has increased by seven in the last 24 hours.
A more hopeful milestone was also reached Tuesday. More than 500 people have recovered from the disease and no longer require isolation.
Minnesotans are continuing to practice social distancing, as Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until Friday. The governor has said that he may well extend the order to the end of the month.
On Monday, Walz said that Minnesota had the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. Still, he urged residents not to become complacent in the face of the pandemic.
