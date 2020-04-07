MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A push is underway to allow for more options for Minnesota breweries to sell alcohol as bars, taprooms and restaurants across the state are empty of customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is calling on establishments to sign a letter asking Gov. Tim Walz for an order of regulatory relief. Currently, Minnesota breweries can’t sell packs of beer directly to customers, and breweries that produce over 20,000 barrels can’t sell anything out of their facility doors.
What the guild hopes the governor will allow is for breweries to be able to sell their products directly to customers via curbside pickup or delivery. Additionally, restaurants and bars would also be able sell sealed alcohol with takeout orders.
The guild says that something similar has been enacted in California.
Last month, Gov. Tim Walz ordered bars and restaurants to close to dine-in customers. While many establishments shifted to takeout, bars and taprooms have largely remained closed.
The governor’s stay-at-home order is slated to expire Friday, although he has suggested that it’ll be extended until the end of the month.
