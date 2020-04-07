Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild is donating medical supplies to health care workers at HealthPartners this week in response to the industries’ shortage of key supplies.
Minnesota Wild team president, Matt Majka, plans to drop off 8,000 gloves, over 1,000 ounces of sanitizer and 1,600 alcohol prep pads and gloves to Regions Hospital on Wednesday.
HealthPartners has strong ties to the Wild, and thanks the organization for its “generosity and compassion.”
