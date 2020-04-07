MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Ilhan Omar is pushing to make sure the pandemic relief checks go to Americans in mixed-status families.
According to the Democratic lawmaker’s office, the current stimulus package would not send a $1,200 stimulus check to Americans who filed taxes jointly with someone who does not have a social security number.
“Over 140,000 Minnesotans live in mixed status families of some form,” Omar said, in a statement. “As currently written, many Minnesotans who are in this country legally or part of a mixed status family will not receive any stimulus money, even if one of them has a social security number but the other does not.”
To fix this, Omar introduced a bill Tuesday that would allow mixed families to get relief checks by expanding a special exception for the military.
Meanwhile, Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, is urging that any further relief packages include money for noncitizens.
