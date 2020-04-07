MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Rochester announced on Tuesday a new small business grant program in collaboration with Destination Medical Center.
The Keep It Local, COVID-19 Innovators Grant Program will reward businesses which are exemplifying innovation and collaboration in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the grant is to encourage small businesses to join together to ultimately strengthen Rochester’s economy.
The city of Rochester is offering $50,000 in grant funds, which was matched by DMC for businesses located in the DMC district, for a total of $100,000.
To qualify for the grant, the business must be located in Rochester and employ under 50 full-time workers.
The grants will not exceed $2,000, and will not disqualify businesses from applying for any other assistance programs.
The application for the grant can be found here; they will be reviewed on a rolling basis starting April 17.
