MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the U.S. death toll reached a grim milestone, surpassing 10,000. According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 368,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Meanwhile across the Atlantic, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is battling the novel coronavirus, is in intensive care.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 1:35 a.m. President Donald Trump says the USNS Comfort docked in New York will now be open to coronavirus patients. It was initially supposed to hold only non-COVID-19 patients.
- 1:14 a.m. Although Wisconsin is under a stay-at-home order, residents will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in person.
