
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact people across the world, Delta Airlines is stepping up to help.
The airline announced Tuesday that it is providing more than 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals, community food banks and other organizations around the world to support people in need.
Delta says both perishable and non-perishable goods are being donated after the company adjusted service offerings onboard and in Delta Sky Clubs.
