MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families across the country, local Domino’s are stepping up to help.
According to Domino’s, over 100 locally-owned stores throughout the Twin Cities will each donate 200 pizzas within their communities starting this week.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Susan Graves, a Minneapolis-St. Paul-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”
It’s all part of a national effort to ensure that health care workers, school kids and their families, grocery store workers and others in need can enjoy a hot meal.
The company plans to donate more than 1.2 million pizzas or 10 million slices nationwide.
You must log in to post a comment.