MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When her grandchildren visited Tuesday afternoon, 101-year-old Millie Wall made sure to practice safe social distancing.
Grandma Millie, who was born during the Spanish Flu, didn’t come in to physical contact with her grandchildren; instead she tossed them candy from her balcony.
Grandma Millie practicing social distancing and tossing candy to her great-grandkids. 102 y/o in a few months and to think, she was born during the Spanish Flu in 1918, and now this! pic.twitter.com/0IFie5aWuB
— Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) April 8, 2020
Wall is a Vikings superfan, who has supported the team through their ups and downs for the entirety of their 58-year history. When she turned 100, the team surprised her with tickets to their game.
