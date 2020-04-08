COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Wednesday, April 8, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When her grandchildren visited Tuesday afternoon, 101-year-old Millie Wall made sure to practice safe social distancing.

Grandma Millie, who was born during the Spanish Flu, didn’t come in to physical contact with her grandchildren; instead she tossed them candy from her balcony.

Wall is a Vikings superfan, who has supported the team through their ups and downs for the entirety of their 58-year history. When she turned 100, the team surprised her with tickets to their game.

