



Minnesota health officials announced Wednesday that there were five more COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 39.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Health says the number of lab-confirmed cases has risen to 1,154, up 85 from Tuesday — the biggest single-day jump in cases since the first one was recorded in the state nearly a month ago.

More than 30,000 people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota, although health officials warn that the actual number of people with the disease is likely much higher, as testing has not been widely available.

Currently, 135 people are in the hospital, battling the pathogen. Sixty-four of those people are in intensive care beds, the same number as reported on Tuesday. As for those who’ve recovered from the disease and no longer require isolation, that number has increased to 632.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, although the respiratory disease can be deadly for the elderly or those with compromised lungs.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz is slated to hold a press conference on the state’s stay-at-home order. He’s expected to extend to the order to the end of the month. It was set to expire Friday.

On Tuesday, the governor credited the stay-at-home order with curbing the spread of the virus and allowing the health care system to prepare for a potential surge of cases.

The initial stay-at-home order went into effect on March 28. Minnesotans were directed to stay home unless undertaking essential activities, such as getting food, medicine or a breath of fresh air while following social distancing guidelines.

Also on Tuesday, the health officials said nearly 300 Minnesota health care workers were among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for the state, allowing federal funding to flow to state, local and tribal governments as they battle the pandemic.

