



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “Digital dinners” with family and friends on video conference platforms like Zoom have helped bridge the physical gap caused by COVID-19 “Stay-at-Home” orders.

For those in the Jewish faith, that connection was of utmost importance Wednesday night — the first night of Passover.

Allie and Mark Divine prepared dinner for just themselves. Allie says it’s been bittersweet.

“Generally, we’ll get together with lots of family, probably around like 20 people on average,” Mark said.

That’s still happening for the Divines, only over Zoom. Computers and tablets joined the traditional Seder set up at the dinner table, allowing them to still share in religious song and readings with relatives in Minnesota and across the country.

“It’s definitely a weird feeling, but we feel lucky that we can find ways to still connect and have some sort of normalcy,” Allie Divine said.

That normalcy is something many could use amidst the pandemic that’s turned lives upside down, says Rabbi Jeremy Fine of Temple of Aaron synagogue in St. Paul.

“I think the Seder will serve as a moment for an opportunity for people to break and forget about what’s going on in the world,” Fine said.

At the same time, he feels the inability for Jewish families to share the same dinner table will be emotionally tough. Being together is part of the Passover tradition, a chance for older generations to pass down the holiday’s importance to younger generations.

“There will be tears. There will be really sad moments,” Fine said.

He also says there would likely be funny moments, too, thanks to the unique technological aspect of a digital dinner.

“Certainly people will be drinking a little more wine, and that’s probably OK too because you’re stuck at home, not driving anywhere,” he said.

Many smiles were had during the Divines’ Zoom dinner, like when a relative’s dog was seen on camera jumping up and putting his front paws on the table. Mark laid out ground rules, such as when people should mute their microphones, as well as requiring his father to not insert random readings during the Seder. Children in another house shed a few tears. Seconds later, they were dancing together when it was their turn to sing.

One benefit of the virtual gathering is relatives once deemed too far to fly out to Minnesota for Passover were now able to participate in dinner.

“In the past, we would have never thought to do that,” Mark said. “It actually might impact how we do things moving forward.”

New traditions joining old, all while creating one of the most memorable Passovers yet.

“Make this night different than all other nights and all other years,” Fine said. “And if you can do that, you will have a successful Seder experience.”

