MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says he will give an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s stay-at-home order.

The governor is widely expected to extend the order through the end of the month. Currently, the order is slated to expire on Friday.

At a 2 p.m. news conference, Walz will give his update, which could come with changes to the order.

The stay-at-home order went into effect on March 28. Walz directed Minnesotans to stay at home as much as possible to curb the spread of COVID-19. Only services deemed essential were to remain open.

Those found violating the order could be subject to a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

