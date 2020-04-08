MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Secretary of State Steve Simon hopes to take charge of how Minnesota runs elections in the COVID-19 era.

His goal is to avoid complications similar to Tuesday’s Wisconsin Democratic primary, where many people had to wait for over an hour to vote. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were limited polling places throughout the state, and a shortage of volunteers willing to work them.

Simon’s proposal, if passed, would mean each registered voter would automatically receive a ballot in their mailbox. Though voters would need a witness to sign the ballot, voting by mail would decrease the number of people at polling stations. It would also mean a fewer number of in-person polling places on election day itself.

Simon’s proposal also means the state would need additional time to process the votes, so winners might not be announced right away.

Not all are on board with Simon’s plan, however. One Republican representative is worried that favoring mail-in voting over in-person voting further opens the door for potential election fraud.

Democrats typically disagree, but at the end of the day, they would have to work with Republicans to pass the bill.

“We don’t know what lies ahead, none of us do, but until we’re told otherwise, we need to treat the state-wide elections in Minnesota as a public health issue,” said Simon.

Though the August primary and November election seem far away, Simon disagrees.

“If we guess that the crisis will go past us, and that it’ll be over by august, or that there won’t be a wave two in November, and if we guess wrong, we’re in for a real disaster,” he said.

A few amendments have been proposed for the bill already; one suggests starting to count mail-in-ballots early so to not overwhelm the system come election day.

When asked how the state would pay for it, Simon points to the state’s $7 million in HAVA funds, which are meant to help improve elections.

In order for the bill to take effect, it would have to pass by May 4.