MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Airline travel is down dramatically, but employees are still going to work, putting themselves at risk.

Hazel Garrett can’t get more than a few sentences out without unleashing an ugly cough. She’s shown symptoms of COVID-19 and now has a bacterial infection.

“My lungs are just kind of getting hit from both sides,” Garret said. “I’m still weeks from getting over this, based on how my lungs look, but I’m not severe enough to go to the hospital.”

She thinks her work as a flight attendant put her in the virus’ path.

“We were still walking through the aisles. People were coughing, I was sitting next to people,” she said.

The illness might not come as a surprise, considering the close quarters of an airplane.

The union representing American Airlines flight attendants says 100 of their members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The union representative told WCCO, “leisure travel and more flights than absolutely needed at this point puts our flight attendants at continued risk, and does not help with the containment of the virus.”

Garrett feels the same about non-essential travel, saying the people in her profession should not be overlooked.

“Airline workers are essential. We are needed. We are a necessity,” she said.

American Airlines said in a statement: “We are in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and are coordinating with them on any required health and safety related measures. We continue to look at all the ways we can care for and protect our team during this stressful time.”

In Garrett’s eyes, attitudes towards travel have already changed since the early days of the pandemic. She hopes people will be more cautious in the future.