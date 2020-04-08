Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says 11.4% of the state’s workforce — approximately 367,194 people — have applied for unemployment benefits since March 16. Many should see unemployment checks soon.
On Wednesday afternoon, Walz said unemployment checks “should hit bank accounts” by the end of this week.
Walz made the comment in a press conference that he held for the first time since leaving a 14-day self-quarantine. He also extended the state’s stay-at-home order to May 4.
Earlier Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said Minnesota will also be one of the first states to make $600 additional compensation payments to those receiving unemployment benefits.
Those who need unemployment benefits are encouraged to apply on UIMN.org.
In Minnesota, 39 people have died from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state’s count of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,154. More than 600 people have recovered from COVID-19 and no longer require isolation.
