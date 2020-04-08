Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A milestone was reached Tuesday in Minnesota, when the state breached 1,000 cases of COVID-19. Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for Minnesota, which means federal funding will now be available to state, local and tribal governments.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 7:49 a.m.: The CDC will soon change its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to return to work if they are asymptomatic, Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday.
- 6:43 a.m.: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he’s donating $1 billion to COVID-19 relief.
- 6:28 a.m.: The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is approaching 13,000.
- 5 a.m.: Gov. Tim Walz is slated to give an update on the stay-at-home order Wednesday afternoon. It’s expected that he’ll extend the order, which is scheduled to expire Friday.
