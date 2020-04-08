MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the stay at home order in place, people across the state are looking for creative ways to stay busy.

WCCO caught up with Nathan Ziegler, a principal at Hope Academy in Minneapolis.

“We’re not doing anything else. We have to stay at home so we might as well do some of those,” said Ziegler.

He started a YouTube series called “Social Distancing from Mr. Z.” There are science experiments and bad dad jokes, but also trick shots.

“My son said hey dad if you want me to do some trick shots for you you’ll have to buy me some wood,” said Ziegler.

They then built an obstacle course for a basketball. It’s journey started from the top of the roof then it bounced off a recycling container. After that it was nothing but net.

The golf shot off the roof took a little longer to Master.

“Any idea how many takes it took?” John Lauritsen asked. “He told me it was well into the hundreds. After that, there were no more tricks. He was done for the week,” Ziegler replied.

“I was seeing other people online doing them so I thought I might as well pass the time by trying my own,” said Carter Bloomquist.

Bloomquist is a senior at Lakeville South. But instead of missing out he’s fitting in, online. Golf season is still on in his basement. All he needed was a golf club, ping pong ball, a cup of water and a whole lot of free time.

“The first couple were first or second tries. The others took a while. I’m not too good of a golfer so some took a while,” said Bloomquist.