MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

It’s part of the reason Governor Tim Walz is extending the state’s stay at home order.

The Governor strongly defended his decision on Thursday.

Governor Tim Walz is paying tribute to those who have lost their lives to Covid 19

“Nothing more than any of us would want to do is to get back to normal as soon as possible, but we can’t let wishful thinking drive us,” Walz said.

While the Governor updated the state during an hour long conference call, Republican Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka tweeted his opposition to the extension of his stay-at-home order.

Senator Gazelka also accused the Governor on Twitter of erroneously planning for what Gazelka labeled a New York style surge.

“I hope that I am as wrong as can be about the needs on those beds but all of the data shows me that I can’t risk it at this time,” Governor Walz fired back.

The Governor says with the peak hospitalizations under his modeling not expected until mid July he hopes those who disagree with his Stay at Home Order will follow precautions anyway.

“I hope that because they don’t support it they will honor it and that they don’t put themselves at risk and that we continue to work together,” Walz said.

The Governor acknowledged that other models show a peak much earlier – one model even shows the peak in Minnesota at the end of this month, but Governor Walz says he is acting on the best information and best advice from local and national experts as well as local health care providers to save as many lives as possible.

The Governor says tonight the 35-W bridge, and other landmarks, will be lit up in blue as part of a world-wide effort to say thank you to health care workers on the front lines.