



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials announced Thursday that there are now 1,242 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. COVID-19 deaths in the state also saw the largest one-day jump so far with 11 more reported, bringing the state’s total death toll to 50.

Meanwhile, 675 have recovered and no longer need isolation.

More than 32,000 people have been tested for the virus in Minnesota, although health officials warn that the actual number of people with the disease is likely much higher, as testing has not been widely available.

Currently, there are 145 cases needing hospitalization and 63 cases are in intensive care units. So far, 293 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz held a press conference on the state’s stay-at-home order and extended it until May 4.

The governor has credited the stay-at-home order with curbing the spread of the virus and allowing the health care system to prepare for a potential surge of cases.

The initial stay-at-home order went into effect on March 28. Minnesotans were directed to stay home unless undertaking essential activities, such as getting food, medicine or a breath of fresh air while following social distancing guidelines.

Health officials on Tuesday said nearly 300 Minnesota health care workers were among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, President Donald Trump issued a disaster declaration for the state, allowing federal funding to flow to state, local and tribal governments as they battle the pandemic.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, although the respiratory disease can be deadly for the elderly or those with compromised lungs.

