MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Landmarks across the Twin Cities will shine blue Thursday night in honor of health care workers and first responders.
U.S. Bank Stadium, Target Field and the Interstate 35W Bridge are some of the local buildings taking part in a global salute to frontline workers in a campaign called #LightItBlue.
The first #LightItBlue event was held in the U.K. last month. Thursday night’s event will be the first in the United States.
So far, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 14,000 people in the United States, putting immense strain on health care systems and workers.
