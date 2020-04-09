COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 9, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order to run through May 4. He says the extension will reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and allow time for the state’s hospital system to brace for a surge of cases. The executive order closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers was also extended until May 4.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:

Comments