Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order to run through May 4. He says the extension will reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and allow time for the state’s hospital system to brace for a surge of cases. The executive order closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers was also extended until May 4.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended the state’s stay-at-home order to run through May 4. He says the extension will reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus and allow time for the state’s hospital system to brace for a surge of cases. The executive order closing restaurants and bars to dine-in customers was also extended until May 4.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 9:23 a.m.: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers closes 40 state parks and recreation areas to reduce overcrowding and vandalism.
- 7:44 a.m.: Officials say the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits in the first week of April was 6.6 million. When added to the jobless figures from last month, the total number of Americans without work due to the pandemic is 16.5 million.
- 5:45 a.m.: The U.S. now has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, racing toward 15,000. Italy currently has the deadliest outbreak, with more than 17,000 deaths.
- 2:37 a.m.: The Strategic National Stockpile is almost out of personal protective gear for frontline medical workers.
You must log in to post a comment.