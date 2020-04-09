Minnesota Weather: April Winter Storm Bringing Big Snow In NW, Icy Roads To Much Of StateA powerful spring storm is generating winter-like weather conditions in northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas, with record snowfall and heavy winds.

Minnesota Weather: Environmental Side-Effects Of Coronavirus-Sparked Industrial Halt ObservedAs painful and unsettling as the last few months have been, the unintended (unexpected, even) consequence of less industry and fewer trips by car is a little victory worth noting.

Minnesota Weather: Enjoy This #Top10WxDay With A Scoop Or TwoNormally, we’d be gathered together on patios and outdoor decks, perhaps enjoying a cool drink or a big, beautiful ice cream cone. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, that’s not possible.

NWS: EF-1 Tornado Touched Down In Southwest WisconsinThe National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.

Minnesota Weather: Wet Snow To Fall Overnight; North Shore Could See Close To 3 InchesAfter an evening of heavy rain and thunderstorms Saturday, wet snow will fall overnight, with perhaps 3 inches stacking up in northern Minnesota.