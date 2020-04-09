MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 41-year-old man is in custody after violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and fleeing police Thursday morning.
According to the Willmar Police Department, police were called around 10 a.m. to the 1500 block of Becker Avenue SE on a report of a man parked outside the caller’s home.
Officials say there’s a current no-contact order between the 41-year-old and the caller.
When officers arrived, the Willmar man attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle. Police deployed stop sticks and punctured two of the suspect’s tires, resulting in a short pursuit.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop and the man was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail for violation of the no-contact order and for fleeing in a motor vehicle.
WCCO-TV does not name suspects until they have been charged.
