MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the victim of a South St. Paul shooting as Brandon Nieves.
According to the release, 20-year-old Nieves died of a gunshot would to the head on April 2. His death is considered a homicide.
Police arrived to the 1600 block of North Concord Street at 1:30 p.m. on April 2, where they found two men suffering from traumatic injuries. While a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital, Nieves died at the scene.
Witnesses reported the shooting suspect had fled the scenes before officials arrived, but he later turned himself in to West St. Paul Police officers. He is currently in custody at the South St. Paul Police Department.
This case is still under investigation by the St. Paul Police and the BCA.
