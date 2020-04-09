Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A homeowner in St. Paul came home to find an armed burglar in their house on Wednesday evening, according to the the St. Paul Police Department.
Police officers were called to a home on the 800 block of Selby Avenue for a report of a burglary at about 6:45 p.m.
The homeowner had confronted the suspect — who was holding a knife — but the suspect refused to leave. The homeowner then went outside and called 911.
Police officers arrived on scene soon after and attempted to make contact with the suspect, before deciding to call in the SWAT team.
Law enforcement said they “knew they had time on their side,” so they waited the suspect out in an effort to resolve the standoff peacefully.
At about 1 o’clock in the morning, police say he jumped out of a second-story window.
The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Regions Hospital.
