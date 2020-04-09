MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines on Thursday announced free flights for healthcare workers traveling through the end of April to assist in the efforts to combat COVID-19.
“During these unprecedented times, we want to do what we can to help the response efforts by providing travel options for the heroic healthcare workers on the front lines,” said Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker. “Our community has supported us for over 35 years, and we’re proud to take this opportunity to give back.”
The airline says healthcare workers in need of travel should email HealthcareFlights@suncountry.com with a photo copy of their work badge and a verification of which hospital or organization they will be traveling to support.
The offer is open to healthcare workers through April 30.
