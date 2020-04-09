Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With more people working at home, are they getting spruced up like they normally would for work?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With more people working at home, are they getting spruced up like they normally would for work?
A new survey by Illinois dermatology practice Advanced Dermatology shows people may be ignoring some normal personal hygiene and beauty habits.
About 91% said they dressed more casually, and 61% said they’re doing their hair less.
Only 19% said they’re putting on their normal amount of makeup. And one in five say they’re not brushing their teeth as often, while one in three say they’re showering less often and doing less laundry.
You must log in to post a comment.