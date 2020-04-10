Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily closed Grand Portage State Park along the Canadian border on the North Shore of Lake Superior.
The DNR took the action at the request of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and in accordance to Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home-order. The Band requested that the DNR close the park to the public due to concerns about health risks posed by COVID-19 and non-essential travel to the park.
Closure of the park includes closure of the associated rest area and welcome center. Visitors are advised to check the DNR’s webpage on current conditions and closures before heading out to recreate.
