MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tourism is a major part of Minnesota’s economy.
But, it’s taking a hit because of COVID-19.
While it’s too soon to tell how badly the industry will be affected — Explore Minnesota says tourism is a $16 billion industry in the state.
Explore Minnesota surveyed businesses across the state to get an idea of just how they’re doing.
Half of the respondents said it could be up to three months before they fully recover from the hits they’re taking now.
Explore Minnesota also has virtual tours of iconic Minnesota destinations on its website so you can explore from your home. Click here to begin.
