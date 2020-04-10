Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has updated some guidelines for riders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the Twin Cities public transportation operator said that riders should cover their nose and mouth with a cloth mask or other face covering.
In the updated reminder for customers, Metro Transit also said that customers should only ride transit if their trip is essential.
“Examples of essential travel include obtaining groceries, prescriptions and other necessary supplies or traveling to an on-site essential job when no other alternatives are available,” Metro Transit said.
Other reminders include:
– Keep at least six feet between yourself and others at all times.
– If you must take transit, wait for buses and train cars that are not crowded.
– If able, board and exit buses using the rear door.
– Stay home if you can.
